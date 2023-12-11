“We welcome verdict, but will PM Modi guarantee the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits?”: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray welcomed the Supreme Court ruling on Article 370 on Monday, questioning whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would "guarantee" the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits to their former home state. Thackeray demanded prompt elections in Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the apex court's directives.

The Supreme Court unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The court also directed the restoration of statehood "at the earliest" and mandated assembly elections by September 30 next year.

Thackeray expressed support for the Supreme Court's decision, emphasizing that Shiv Sena had backed the move when Article 370 was scrapped. He welcomed the court's directive for elections, hoping for a swift and freely conducted electoral process.

During a press interaction at Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur, where the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is underway, Thackeray stated, "We also hope POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) is merged into Kashmir so that elections are held in greater Kashmir, which is an inseparable part of our country."

Responding to a query about the status of Kashmiri Pandits, Thackeray remarked, "The word guarantee has become famous. We want to know who will give the guarantee that Kashmiri Pandits will return home now and exercise their right to vote. Will PM Modi give us the guarantee that Kashmiri Pandits will return to their home state safely?"