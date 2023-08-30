“We were 26, now grown to 28”, says Nana Patole on ‘INDIA alliance’ member parties

The India Alliance is scheduled to convene in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1, with participation from 63 opposition leaders nationwide. This marks the third meeting of the India Alliance, following two previous meetings.

We were 26 parties participated. However, now two more parties have joined the India Alliance, according to information provided by Congress State President Nana Patole. He disclosed this information during the third meeting of the India Alliance, organized earlier in a press conference. In this press conference, prominent leaders including, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Ashok Chavan, Jayant Patil, and other significant leaders participated.

Ahead of the Mumbai meeting, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reiterated that his drive to forge the opposition unity was not prompted by any personal ambitions and he would like someone else to be made convener of the opposition coalition. I have been maintaining since the beginning that I have no desire for myself. I have no personal ambitions. I don't want anything.