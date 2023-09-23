We will approach Supreme Court if no action is taken on petition to disqualify Neelam Gorhe, two MLCs: Anil Parab

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab has said his party will approach the Supreme Court if no action is taken on their disqualification plea against three MLCs who switched over to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Parab mentioned that on July 21, the party submitted a petition seeking the disqualification of three members of the legislative council (MLCs) - Neelam Gorhe, who serves as the deputy chairperson of the Upper House, along with Manisha Kayande and Biplav Bajoria.

There is no action on the petition. We have given reminders for the same, he said on Friday. The petition was submitted to the office of the legislative council, which doesn’t have a chairman as of now.

If there is no action, then we will approach the Supreme Court the way we did in the case of the lower house (assembly), he said, referring to the party approaching the apex court to disqualify 16 MLAs from the Shinde-led Sena. He said the three MLCs would be disqualified in a manner similar to the fate of the 39 MLAs (from the Shinde Sena).

We have made all preparations to approach the Supreme Court, Parab said. At present there is no chairman in the council. While Gorhe can hear the petitions of Kayande and Bajoria, the contention of the Sena (UBT) is that she cannot hear a petition against herself in the absence of a chairman.