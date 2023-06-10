We will make sincere efforts to meet expectations of people: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on the Opposition meeting to be held on June 23 in Patna, said This meeting will give a new direction as people want change. We will make sincere efforts to meet the expectations of the people.

Sharad Pawar announced the appointment of Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the newly elected working Presidents of the party. During his address at the 25th Party Foundation Day in Delhi, Pawar revealed the names while keeping Ajit Pawar without any assigned responsibilities for now.

Addressing the NCP’s 25th foundation day in Delhi, Sharad Pawar criticized the ruling BJP government at the centre. He stated that in many states, the public has shown their disapproval of the BJP by keeping them at a distance. Wherever the BJP came into power, they didn't have it initially. Sharad Pawar also accused the BJP of attempting to gain power by enticing legislators with greed.