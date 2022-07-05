We will not overturn all decisions of previous government: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday his government will follow the Hindutva ideals of Sena founder Bal Thackeray and will also work for all sections, he also said “We will not overturn all decisions of the previous government out of a sentiment of revenge. We will only undo decisions that did not follow norms or are against the public good."

Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 164 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government cleared its first litmus test when BJP's Advocate Rahul Narwekar a first-time legislator was elected as Speaker of the House with a comfortable margin.