"We Will Win Half of the Lok Sabha Seats": Sharad Pawar Expresses Confidence

Kolhapur: Senior leader Sharad Pawar expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance will win half of the Lok sabha seats, no matter how many announcements the BJP makes. He was speaking to reporters in Kolhapur on Wednesday morning. He also said that a meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be held tomorrow to decide on the seats in Maharashtra for which nothing has been decided. Former minister Satej Patil was present on the occasion.

Pawar said there has been no meeting of the INDIA alliance in the last few days. This is because talks are going on between the heads of those states and their allies. There are some disputes in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Efforts are on to reach an agreement wherever possible. There will be a meeting of seniors in this regard. "I am personally not surprised that Ashok Chavan has joined the BJP. When the Adarsh case was mentioned in the white paper, they thought it was a threat and they took the decision. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is a good example of how the BJP is misusing power. But we are optimistic that the justice system is still fair."

Stating that the impact of Rahul Gandhi's padayatra has been seen in Karnataka, Pawar criticized the Central government's policy on the agriculture system. I have doubts about the survival of the Maratha reservation. Pawar said that 'they' have not yet announced who will stand against Supriya Sule in Baramati, so he will not talk about it right now. Party workers had gathered to meet Pawar.

