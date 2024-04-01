Weather Update: Mumbai Welcomes Sunny Monday with Mild Temperatures

After several days of partly cloudy skies, Mumbai woke up to clear skies and gentle breezes on Monday morning, as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The city and its suburbs are expected to remain sunny throughout the day with a minimum temperature of 22°C and a maximum expected temperature of 34°C. The mercury is forecasted to stabilize at a high of around 31°C.

Winds are blowing steadily at a speed of 7.4 km/h in the northwesterly direction. Looking ahead, Mumbai's weekly weather forecast predicts minimum temperatures of 22°C on Monday, followed by 23°C on Tuesday this week. There will be a notable decrease compared to the previous week, with heatwaves in major areas of the city. Minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 22-23°C for the week, with the maximum reaching 32-33°C.

Air Quality Index

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 133, categorized as Moderate. SAFAR-India advises AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while those between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate'.

Mumbaikars can anticipate a delightful day with clear skies, mild temperatures, and moderate air quality. With stable weather patterns forecasted for the weekend, individuals can plan their activities accordingly while remaining vigilant for any changes in the atmosphere.