Weather Update: Pune to experience lightning and strong winds in coming days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for the city, predicting thunderstorms, strong winds, and light to moderate rainfall in the upcoming days. This alert follows the sighting of dense clouds in various regions, indicating a potential occurrence of thunderstorms and precipitation.

In light of the forecasted continuation of thunderstorms and rainfall over the next few days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised individuals to stay updated with weather information and take necessary precautions. Nashik, Pune, Jalgaon, Nanded, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Satara, and Sangli districts have been placed on a yellow alert, indicating the potential for thunderstorms and rain. The IMD has issued an official notice urging people to remain indoors and avoid open areas for their safety.

Monsoon is expected to begin around June 6-7 and gradually spread across the entire state of Maharashtra by approximately June 15. However, certain parts of Maharashtra may experience a delay in monsoon arrival, possibly until around June 8, due to a weather system over the Arabian Sea. Thunderstorms accompanying the monsoon are anticipated to provide relief from the hot weather. In Pune, the temperature is forecasted to reach a maximum of around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius.