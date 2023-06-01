Weather Update: Rainfall forecast for five districts, Pune onset

For the past few days, Maharashtra, along with the country, has been witnessing a growing concern about changing weather patterns. The common people, who have been affected by the scorching heat, may soon have the opportunity to experience a much-needed and pleasant respite. Several parts of the state are currently being blessed with pre-monsoon rains.

The Meteorological Department has once again issued a forecast for rain accompanied by storms in select districts of Maharashtra. In the upcoming 3-4 hours, Palghar, Thane, Pune, Satara, and Sangli districts are expected to witness intermittent rainfall along with lightning and strong gusts of wind. Wind speeds during this time may range from 30-40 km per hour. As a precautionary measure, the Meteorological Department has advised individuals to exercise caution when venturing outdoors.

The Meteorological Department's forecast has proven accurate as rain has commenced in Pune. However, since this rain is not associated with the monsoon season, indications suggest that the heat wave will persist for the next two days.