Weather Update: Vidarbha and Marathwada Brace for Five Days of Thundery Rain

Pune: Due to the cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea, warm winds with moisture are coming from Gujarat to Konkan and Central Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain at isolated places in the state on Friday and Saturday as warm winds with moisture are also coming from the Bay of Bengal to Vidarbha via Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Even as heatwave conditions are expected in some districts of Marathwada for the next two days, rains lashed some parts of the state on Wednesday. In Beed, four animals died after being struck by lightning. Rain also lashed Hingoli.

"The maximum temperature has increased during the day due to the humidity-laden hot winds coming into Konkan and Vidarbha. Cloudy skies from noon to late at night have increased the humidity. As a result, there is a possibility of light rain for the next five to seven days." - Dr. - Anupam Kashyapi, meteorologist

Late-night heat

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Konkan and Mumbai has increased as the dronica line in the lower layer of the atmosphere has now moved from South Vidarbha to South Konkan. Also, moisture-laden hot winds have created the possibility of rain. This has led to increased humidity till late at night.

Hailstorm hits Sangli, Kolhapur

Shirol in Kolhapur district received a hailstorm on Wednesday evening. Satara district also received rain. Sangli district was hit by a hailstorm.

Maximum temperature

At 43 degrees: Malegaon, Jeur (Solapur district), Beed

At 42 degrees: Jalgaon, Solapur, Washim, Akola

At 41 degrees: Parbhani, Nanded

At 40 degrees: Chikhalthana (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Jalna, Satara, Nashik, Baramati, Dharashiv

What's the estimate?

On Thursday, a heat wave warning was issued in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, while light rain is expected at a few places in Nanded, Latur, and Dharashiv districts. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur in Vidarbha on Friday and Saturday.