Wedding Ceremonies to Take Place in the Month of Paush as well, No Dates in May-June

Mumbai: The Hindu month of Paush is usually looked at as inauspicious for wedding ceremonies. However, this year, there are marriage Muhurats in the month of Paush as well. There are no wedding Muhurats in May and June as Venus is setting, according to astrologists. So this year, Muhurats are getting priority from January itself rather than relying on the summer Muhurat.

77 Auspicious Days

According to astrologers, after 24 years, not a single day in May and June will be auspicious for marriages. This is because of the setting of Venus in both months. After the rise of Venus, the auspicious Muhurat of marriage will start in July itself. A similar situation had arisen in 2000 as well. Even then, there was no auspicious time in May and June. There will be 77 auspicious days of marriage in the New Year 2024.



These almanacists have said that Pushya is the nakshatra of Jupiter and Jupiter is a symbol of renunciation, saying that this month is good for auspicious work. This year, the second half of the month of Paush has started from January 25. 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 in January, as well as 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06 in February are ideal for weddings.

Most Muhurats in February

There are a maximum of 20 auspicious days for marriage in February. Weddings can take place for five days in April.

There will be auspicious Muhurats of 10 days in December, including January. There will be 9 days in March, 8 days in July, 6 days in October, and 9 days in November.

Muhurat again after Kharmas

When the Sun enters Jupiter's Sagittarius or Pisces constellation, it is considered as Kharmas, an inasupicious month. Therefore, there is no muhurat for auspicious activities like marriage, Mundan, or housewarming. These auspicious activities started after January 14 and remain till Paush Shukla Tritiya.