Well-equipped stadiums to be built in Latur: Sanjay Bansode
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 16, 2023 12:10 PM2023-07-16T12:10:45+5:302023-07-16T12:11:17+5:30
Maharashtra Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode has said well-equipped stadiums will be built at Latur and Udgir in the district.
He was speaking at a programme organised by the Maharashtra Kabaddi Association to mark the birth anniversary of Kabaddi Maharshi Shankarrao Salvi, popularly known as Buwa Salvi. From Latur district, I have got the opportunity to work as sports minister after Dilip Deshmukh, Bansode said.
I will make efforts to set up well-equipped stadiums in the state after visiting the best stadiums in the country, the minister said, adding that well-equipped stadiums like the Balewadi stadium in Pune will be built in Latur and Udgir.