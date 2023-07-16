Well-equipped stadiums to be built in Latur: Sanjay Bansode

Maharashtra Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode has said well-equipped stadiums will be built at Latur and Udgir in the district.

He was speaking at a programme organised by the Maharashtra Kabaddi Association to mark the birth anniversary of Kabaddi Maharshi Shankarrao Salvi, popularly known as Buwa Salvi. From Latur district, I have got the opportunity to work as sports minister after Dilip Deshmukh, Bansode said.

I will make efforts to set up well-equipped stadiums in the state after visiting the best stadiums in the country, the minister said, adding that well-equipped stadiums like the Balewadi stadium in Pune will be built in Latur and Udgir.