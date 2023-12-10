We’ll return to power in Maharashtra after 2024 Assembly polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has exuded confidence that the BJP-led coalition government will return to power after the 2024 Assembly elections.“I am glad you invited me and CM Eknath Shinde for this event this year. Let me tell you that next December also you can invite us, as our government will be in power. Besides us you must also invite deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who is also a player,” the BJP leader said on December 9 during a function organised by a Marathi TV channel in Mumbai on Saturday.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “We are confident of doing well because we work for people’s welfare. Under the leadership of Modi at the Centre, we have focused on empowerment of the poor and oppressed. In Maharashtra under the collective leadership of Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, the Maha Yuti is making concerted efforts to provide benefits to everyone.”After engineering a split in the Shiv Sena, the BJP formed a coalition government in Maharashtra with Shinde as chief minister in 2022. A year later, in July, the BJP split the NCP. And the Ajit Pawar- led NCP faction joined the government.