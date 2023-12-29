Western Railway to add more AC trains for Mumbaikars next year

Mumbai local train travellers have reasons to rejoice. WR Mumbai is set to receive four additional AC local trains as a "priority" in 2024, while there's currently no update regarding more trains for Central Railway (CR). In a significant development, plans are in place to introduce AC local trains in other parts of the country, including the Eastern Railway and Southern Railway.

As per the Railway Board directive dated December 26 to Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a total of 2 rakes, each has to be allocated to WR on priority basis in 2023-24 and 2024-25.Every EMU rain has multiple motored vehicles which propels the train by power drawn from OHE. In this AC train, Power equipment are fitted in the underslung of the coach instead of being adjusted adjacent to the coach.This would mean that the new train would take lesser time between stops and would compensate the time lost in automatic door closing/ opening. The time lost because of opening and closing of door will be made due to faster acceleration. A total of 96 AC services run on WR with 7 trains and around 66 on CR by deploying 5 train with one on stand by or maintenance.