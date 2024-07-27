'We've Seen That Lamp In Maharashtra's Jail': Sharad Pawar Hit Backs At Bawankule's 'Showing a Lamp to the Sun' Statement On Amit Shah (Watch Video)

In a sharp rebuttal to BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule's recent remarks in which he said that "Criticizing Amit Shah is like showing a lamp to the sun", NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, addressed the media, stating, We have seen that lamp in Maharashtra's jail," referencing Amit Shah's past incarceration.

In recent days, the political atmosphere has been heated with exchanges between Sharad Pawar and BJP leaders. Amit Shah had previously labeled Pawar as the "chieftain of corruption," to which Pawar responded by calling Shah a "tadipar leader" (exiled leader). Bawankule retorted, comparing criticism of Shah to an insignificant act, like showing a lamp to the sun.

Pawar addressed this, saying, "We have seen that lamp in Maharashtra's jail."

Amit Shah a few days ago said that Sharad Pawar is the ringleader of the corrupt people in India.



Sharad Pawar replied by saying ' I don't need certificates from a Tadipar who was once exiled from his own state & he is our home minister . Where are we heading? pic.twitter.com/1v1eL1cqtC — Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) July 27, 2024

When asked about the stability of the central government, Pawar remarked, "I don't know if the central government will fall. As long as Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu are with Modi, there is no issue. Initially, power was solely in Modi's hands, but now there are partners."

Expressing the public's desire for change in the state, Pawar commented on the BJP's stance in the Lok Sabha elections, "Some BJP leaders clearly stated they needed 400 seats to amend the Constitution. Now, with the assembly elections, people feel the need for change in the state."

Pawar emphasized the importance of unity for the upcoming assembly elections, "We have initiated the process to contest as the Mahavikas Aghadi. If everyone comes together, it's good; otherwise, there will be a price to pay. We had a discussion three days ago, with Sanjay Raut, Jayant Patil, and Balasaheb Thorat suggesting names for the committee on seat allocation. I have suggested including leftist parties and offering them some seats."

Discussing the ongoing "Ladki Bahin" scheme, Pawar criticized the government's financial management, "The government treasury is empty. Any decision to provide another installment before elections is merely a ploy. Why were such decisions not made earlier when they were in power?"

When questioned about welcoming back MLAs who joined Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar said, "Many feel they have lost their way and want to return. Some have expressed a desire to rejoin the party, but we are not in the mindset to make blanket decisions. We are considering those who have taken extreme positions."

Pawar also touched on the issue of reservations and social harmony, "Call Jadhav and OBC leaders together, and invite people like us to resolve the issues. Some believe that the reservation limit should exceed 50%. We need to have discussions on reservation issues. I have spoken about Maratha reservations many times. There are concerns about increasing social divides. In some districts of Marathwada, more care is needed. It's serious if individuals from one caste do not interact with those from another. The consequences of renaming Marathwada were seen earlier. It was my mistake, made from Mumbai. Now, the current situation in Marathwada must be resolved by everyone."