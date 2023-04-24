What Sharad Pawar has said is his personal opinion on MVA: Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said what Sharad Pawar has said is his personal opinion on Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Pawar sahib will soon know if those who are abandoned by their own people can really lead MVA. There is confusion among its leaders as well as the public about how far the Maha Vikas Aghadi will go.

Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, announced on Sunday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will participate in the 2024 elections together. This statement has led to a debate in political circles, with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and State Congress President Nana Patole commenting on the matter.

At an event in Amravati, Sharad Pawar was asked about the possibility of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) contesting the 2024 elections together. In response, he said that it's too early to say whether they will fight together or not. While the desire is there, it's not enough, and he can't make any promises at this point.