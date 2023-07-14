Whenever there is injustice, a new Eknath Shinde will emerge says, Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addressed party workers for the first time after Ajit Pawar and his eight colleagues joined the Eknath Shinde-led government. In his speech, he acknowledged that there were many unanswered questions in the minds of his colleagues, but urged them to be patient and maintain confidence in the party.Fadnavis once again laid the blame on Uddhav Thackeray for betraying the BJP in 2019, stating that whenever injustice occurs, a new Eknath Shinde will emerge. Some people accused the BJP of being instrumental in breaking up the Shiv Sena and NCP, but it was the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena that "backstabbed" the BJP in 2019, Fadnavis said. “We will welcome whoever wants to join the party, but there is no room for Congress-like thinking. Those who believe in appeasement will not be acceptable. AIMIM or Muslim League will have no place in the NDA,” he said.

Drawing examples from ‘samudra manthan’ and Lord Krishna’s kootniti (diplomacy) in Mahabharata, Fadnavis supported his party’s recent political actions, wherein he said it was necessary to swallow bitter pills to meet important goals. Responding to allegations against him of breaking parties and families, the Dy CM said he was acting as per ‘dharma’ not ‘adharma’.“In this samudra manthan (which produced both poison and nectar), faith and patience are required,” he told party workers. Fadnavis cited stories of Lord Krishna’s actions which led to the end of Duryodhana, Dronacharya and Ashwathama. “Whenever there is betrayal, one must act with diplomacy,” he said.