Why did you make me CM ? Uddhav Thackeray to BJP

Mumbai: The Shinde faction and the BJP on Thursday claimed power in Maharashtra. Later in the evening, Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister. This created a new twist in the resentment that has been going on for the last few days. Unexpectedly, Eknath Shinde was given the post of Chief Minister, which shocked everyone. For the first time, Uddhav Thackeray commented on all these developments.

Uddhav Thackeray said that "the way this government was formed, according to the one who formed the government, made the so-called Shiv Sainik the Chief Minister. But that's what I said two and a half years ago. Me and Amit Shah had decided. Shiv Sena-BJP should share a period of two and a half years. In the first two and a half years, one of the two would have become the Chief Minister. He said that the people of the state, including me, are now questioning why they did it now by denying it at that time."

"Also, leaving Shiv Sena aside, you cannot claim that Shiv Senainik became the CM. We fought the Lok Sabha-Vidhan Sabha together. What was decided before the Lok Sabha would have happened. The current pair would have completed two and a half years. Whatever happened today would have been done with dignity. So what made me become the Chief Minister? Had it been decided, the Mahavikas Aghadi would not have been formed." Uddhav Thackeray clarified that this is not the Shiv Sena Chief Minister

Eknath Shinde took a different role with 39 Shiv Sena MLAs. As a result, the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state collapsed. Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Chief Minister. After that, Shinde group and BJP came to power in the state. A notice of suspension was sent against 16 MLAs from Shinde group. However, the Shinde faction went straight to the Supreme Court and said that they could not send a notice as there was a no-confidence motion against the vice-president. The matter will be heard on July 11.