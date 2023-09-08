"Will bring Chhatrapati Shivaji's Wagh Nakh from UK in November": Sudhir Mungantiwar

The Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar stated that the government would bring Wagh Nakh (the metal claws used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) from the United Kingdom in November, after which it will be kept at a spot for everyone to visit.

On October 3rd we will be signing an MoU in London and in November will bring the Wagh Nakh (metal claws used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The minister further added, As per the MoU, we will not be able to take Wagh Nakh in all the districts of Maharashtra which we had earlier thought, instead we will keep Wagh Nakh at a particular spot where all the people will be able to visit.

Wagh Nakh is made of iron and has four claw-like protrusions attached to a bar, with rings designed to fit on the first and fourth fingers. This remarkable weapon was famously used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill Bijapur Sultanate's general, Afzal Khan, in 1659.