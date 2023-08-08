Will follow CPCB norms on idols immersion festivals: Maha govt to HC

The Maharashtra government has told the Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench that it will follow the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) instructions on idol immersion released in May 2020.

The guidelines have been sent to all collectors, zilla parishads and civic bodies, it said in an affidavit on Monday. The government’s affidavit was put up before a Division Bench of Justices A S Chandurkar and Vrushali Joshi that was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) about the use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols that harm the environment.

As per the affidavit, filed by Chandrakant Arun Vibhute of the department of environment and climate change, Maharashtra, following the order of the HC in August 2022, the state formed an Administrative Committee and Technical Committee to formulate a draft policy for making immersion of idols/tazia environmentally safe.

The affidavit said until the Technical Committee's recommendations are submitted and a final policy on eco-friendly celebration of festivals is established, CPCB's guidelines of May 2020 will be followed. Communications in this regard have been issued to all collectors, zilla parishads and civic bodies, it said.