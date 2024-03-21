Will Not Let Pune’s Election be One-Sided for the BJP, Says Former MNS Leader Vasant More

As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the political climate in Pune intensifies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named former Mayor Murlidhar Mohol as its candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha (LS) seat. Meanwhile, speculation abounds that MLA Ravindra Dhangekar will represent the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. The Indian National Congress has yet to officially confirm Dhangekar's candidacy, although his name is already circulating in political circles.

Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) member Vasant More has announced his intention to contest the Pune LS seat, having left the party recently citing leadership issues. More alleges that the Pune MNS leadership hindered his progress and misled party chief Raj Thackeray. Following meetings with leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, and Sanjay Raut, More is expected to run as an independent candidate, though last-minute changes could see him receive a ticket from the alliance. More's independent candidacy may pose a challenge to the BJP, potentially splitting votes.

More vows not to let the Pune LS elections favor the BJP unopposed, stating, "The BJP has damaged the city over the past five years, yet they believe they will win decisively. I will present all the facts in the next ten days and contest as an independent candidate."When asked about Raj Thackeray More said, “I have left the party and have no negative emotions about Raj Saheb. I have not posted any derogatory posts demeaning Raj Saheb or Amit Saheb. My only target is to contest the Pune LS seat.”