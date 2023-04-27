Will pay attention to my uncle the way MNS chief Raj Thackeray paid to his, says Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar said he would pay attention to his uncle, party supremo Sharad Pawar, the same way Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray paid to his.

Pawar’s retort came in response to Thackeray’s advise to him in an interview, conducted by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP MP Amol Kolhe.

Thackeray said that Ajit Pawar should pay his uncle the same kind of attention he pays outside. Ajit Pawar said, The way Raj Thackeray paid attention to his own uncle, I will also pay attention to my uncle. Notably, the MNS chief parted ways with his uncle, Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, in 2006 to start his own outfit.