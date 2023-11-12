Will take over Sena ‘shakhas’ where illegal activities are being carried out, says Shinde faction leader

Naresh Mhaske of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday said his party will take over all those ‘shakhas’ of the undivided party that were being used for inappropriate activities.The Sena had recently taken over a shakha in this manner in Mumbra and had proceeded with its demolition to build it anew, causing tension with functionaries of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Thackeray is expected to visit the area later in the day and a sizable number of police personnel has been deployed to ensure there is no fallout over this issue, a local official said.Mhaske claimed Thackeray was visiting Mumbra on the advice of NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, adding that posters welcoming the former chief minister did not have images of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray and late Anand Dighe, the undivided party’s Thane strongman