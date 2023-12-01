"Win of Congress means win of INDIA alliance": Sanjay Raut on Assembly election exit poll

In the aftermath of exit polls predicting victories for the Congress party in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Rajasthan, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said that the grand old party's success would be a triumph for the I.N.D.I.A bloc, a coalition of over 25 Opposition parties. Raut's statement followed the widespread anticipation of a comfortable Congress majority in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, while most polls suggested the BJP's return to power in Rajasthan.

Citing the exit poll findings, Raut emphasized the positive turn of events for Congress and portrayed its triumph as the victory of the grand Opposition alliance forged to challenge the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He stated, " On Assembly Election Exit Poll, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, " Good days of Congress have come, to understand this, we don't need any exit poll. Win of Congress means win of INDIA alliance, that is what I feel. Congress is the biggest party and if they're winning polls, that means INDIA alliance is winning polls, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge..."

According to the India TV-CNX Exit Poll projections, Congress appears poised for a clear majority in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, with a slender majority projected in Rajasthan. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is anticipated to secure a near two-thirds majority to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, while Mizoram's Mizo National Front (MNF) may face a hung Assembly.

Telangana, with a total of 119 seats, could see Congress securing 63-79 seats, BRS 31-47, AIMIM 5-7, and BJP 2-4. The vote share projections stand at Congress 42.43%, BRS 37.52%, BJP 12.07%, AIMIM 2.7%, and Others 5.28%. In Rajasthan, out of 199 seats, Congress is expected to win 94-104, BJP 80-90, and Others 14-18, with a vote share of Congress 41.43%, BJP 41.57%, and Others 15.02%. Chhattisgarh's 90 seats might witness Congress securing 46-56, BJP 30-40, and Others 3-5, with a vote share of Congress 43.3%, BJP 40.5%, and Others 16.2%.

In Madhya Pradesh, with a total of 230 seats, BJP is predicted to win 140-159, Congress 70-89, and Others two, with a vote share of BJP 45.83%, Congress 38.04%, and Others 16.13%. Mizoram's 40 seats could see MNF securing 14-18, ZPM 12-16, Congress 8-10, and BJP 0-2, with a vote share of MNF 32.74%, Congress 30.28%, ZPM 25.06%, BJP 9.42%, and Others 2.5%.