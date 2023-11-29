Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature to begin from December 7 in Nagpur

After initial confusion regarding the commencement date, the Winter Session of the state legislature has been officially scheduled to start on December 7. The decision was finalized during a meeting of the Legislative Business Advisory Committee held in Mumbai.

The winter session, slated to begin in Nagpur, will span from December 7 to December 20. The Business Advisory Committee is expected to meet again on December 19. Earlier discussions had sparked uncertainty about the start date, with earlier indications pointing to December 11. However, the recent announcement has put an end to the speculation, providing a clear timeframe for the legislative proceedings.

Earlier, during the final day of the budget session in Mumbai, it was initially announced that the winter session in Nagpur would commence on December 7. However, recent speculations suggested a potential delay to December 11. If the session were to begin on December 11, the initial day would be dedicated to a motion of condolence. Subsequently, the following day might witness debates on topics like reservations, leading to the formal start of the session on December 13. In such a scenario, the session, concluding on December 20, would last for eight days.

Expected Three-Week Session

Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar has expressed concerns about the government's lack of seriousness regarding state issues. "We expected the session to extend for a minimum of three weeks. Despite the demand for a three-week session, the government scheduled it for two weeks instead,” Vijay Wadettiwar remarked that the government is not committed to the assembly proceedings.

The session is likely to witness a ruckus

The ongoing challenges such as the Maratha reservation issue, the Lalit Patil drug mafia case in Pune, contract recruitment concerns, the state's drought situation, water problems, law and order issues, and damage caused by unseasonal rains are expected to create significant turmoil in the session. The opposition has called for an extension of the session.