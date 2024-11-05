Winter Weather Delays in Maharashtra as IMD Predicts Rain for Konkan and Marathwada

During diwali, Maharashtra experienced a roller-coaster of weather, while some districts saw unseasonal rain, others felt the heat, leaving residents feeling warm and a bit uncomfortable. Winter hasn't officially set in yet, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and the looming threat of unseasonal rain continues in certain areas. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan region, warning of likely rain today (November 5). Scattered rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and even lightning strikes are expected in some spots, creating a wet start to the week.

Apart from Konkan, areas in central Maharashtra and Marathwada are also in for some rain and thunder. Light to moderate showers with possible thunderstorms and lightning have been forecasted for Pune, Ahilyanagar, and Nashik, signaling an unpredictable weather pattern in the heart of the state. The chill of winter is taking its time arriving this year, but the early signs are starting to show. Right now, most districts are seeing highs around 33°C, with nighttime temperatures dipping to about 22°C. The cooler weather is expected to settle in gradually in the coming days.

In Marathwada, temperatures have been slightly higher, and the evaporation rate has gone up a bit as well. Rainfall in this region is likely to stay below average until November 7, with maximum temperatures holding steady and minimum temperatures staying slightly above average. With unseasonal rain and warm temperatures in play, farmers are advised to keep a close eye on their crops. In preparation for the Rabi season, it’s essential to manage weeds and provide irrigation as needed to keep vegetable crops healthy and the fields well-maintained.

With a mix of rain and warmth, Maharashtra’s weather is keeping everyone on their toes, and winter’s arrival is just around the corner—though it’s taking its time this year.