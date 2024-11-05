Maharashtra: IPS Sanjay Verma Appointed as New State DGP Post Rashmi Shukla's Transfer

After the transfer of Maharashtra’s Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla by the Election Commission, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar was given additional charge. Alongside him, Sanjay Kumar Verma, Sadanand Date, and Ritesh Kumar were also being considered for the vacant DGP post. A significant update has now emerged: Sanjay Verma has been appointed as the new Director General of Police for Maharashtra.

This appointment comes in the backdrop of the upcoming Assembly elections, with the Election Commission selecting IPS officer Sanjay Verma as Maharashtra's new DGP. For several days, opposition parties had been raising allegations against Rashmi Shukla, calling for her transfer from the DGP post. The Election Commission issued her transfer order yesterday, and following this, Vivek Phansalkar was temporarily given additional responsibility.

Sanjay Verma, a 1990-batch IPS officer, was previously serving as the Director General of the Law and Technology Department in Maharashtra. He is scheduled to retire from police service in April 2028 and has been a frontrunner for the DGP position over recent days.