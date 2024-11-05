‘Don’t Want To Contest Election Anymore’: Sharad Pawar Hints at Retirement From Active Politics

Sharad Pawar, veteran politician and NCP (SP) supremo on Tuesday indicated he may step away from Parliamentary politics. Addressing a gathering in Baramati ahead of the Maharashtra assembly election in 2024, Sharad Pawar revealed that his current term in the Rajya Sabha has a year and a half remaining, and he will decide on whether to seek another term once this one concludes. "I will have to think whether to go in Rajya Sabha again or not," Sharad Pawar, 84, said, hinting at a possible exit from the Upper House.



“I will not be contesting any elections anymore. It is time for a new generation to step forward.” Reflecting on his long political journey, he mentioned that he has contested elections 14 times over the course of his career. As a stalwart in Indian politics, Sharad Pawar has played a pivotal role over the decades, not only within Maharashtra but also on the national stage. I want to solve people's problems. If a government of our ideas and ideology comes to power, we shall stand by it."

Earlier this year, his nephew Ajit Pawar, who rebelled against him stacked him saying he should stay at home. Ajit Pawar said the 84-year-old former Union Minister and veteran leader of Maharashtra politics should stay at home, no one knows when he will retire. Sharad Pawar retaliated, saying: "Ajit Pawar repeatedly gives statements about my age. There is still time left in my Rajya Sabha term. I will serve till then. After that, I will not contest any election."Pawar comes from Baramati of Maharashtra. He is the patriarch of the influential political family—the Pawar Family—and a prominent face in Maharashtra politics. Other politicians from the family include his daughter Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar his nephew, Rohit Rajendra Pawar a nephew's son and other members of his extended family.