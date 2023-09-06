Witness reveals shocking details in BJP functionary Sana Khan murder probe

The Nagpur Police are still investigating various leads in connection with the murder of BJP functionary Sana Khan. A Nagpur police team, which went to Jabalpur, has found important witnesses in the case. A woman near the house of the accused, Amit Sahu, had seen her body on the day of the murder. She has provided a statement to the police in this regard, sources said.

The police conducted an intensive search for the body in the Sana Khan murder case. However, both the Hiran River and Narmada River were flooded at that time. It is possible that the bodies were washed away over a distance or trapped in the silt. The police also conducted inquiries in various villages. During the investigation, those who had visited Amit Sahu's house on August 2 were questioned. In the morning, Sahu's neighbours had heard a fight. Shortly after Sana was killed, the women had gone to Sana's house. She knocked on the door, but Sahu did not open it. The woman looked in through a window pane and found Sana's body lying in a pool of blood, as she informed the police.

This is significant evidence for the police. During the forensic investigation, bloodstains were discovered in Amit Sahu's house, on the sofa in his residence, and in his car. Sources have reported that DNA matching with Sana's family is currently in progress.