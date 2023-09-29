Woman arrested with adulterated mephedrone in Nagpur

On Friday, an official reported that the police in Nagpur, Maharashtra, have apprehended a 35-year-old woman who was reportedly involved in a racket associated with adulterated narcotic substances. Acting on a tip-off, the Jaripatka police conducted a raid in the Misal Layout area on Wednesday, leading to the arrest of Preeti Nilesh Gajbhiye.

The police recovered 364.49 gm of white powder stored in two steel containers and analysis revealed that the substance was mephedrone, he said. Following tests, it was found that the powder contained only 33 gm of mephedrone, which was mixed with sulphate, the official said.

The discovery has raised concerns about adulteration in narcotic substances. The accused has revealed that a friend supplied the contraband to her, which she then packed and sold, he added.