Woman Injured After Burning Mobile Phone Hurled at Ayodhya-Bound Astha Train

Navi Mumbai: A woman passenger was injured when an unidentified person threw a burning mobile phone through the window of the Astha Special train from Pune to Ayodhya on February 6 at around 8 pm. The incident has created a stir among railway passengers. The incident took place between Chinchwad and Dehu Road railway station and after the Astha Special reached Panvel railway station, the railway police conducted a rescue operation and seized the burning mobile phone and other items. The matter is being kept under secrecy by the police.

According to reports, a special train was run from Pune to Ayodhya for the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya. The train was leaving Chinchwad station at 7:25 pm when someone threw a burning object from its window between Chinchwad and Dehu Road between 7:52 and 7:59 pm.

The object turned out to be a mobile phone. Chhaya Haribhau Kashid, a passenger from Dhankawadi in Pune, sustained injuries after the mobile phone hit her on the back. When the train reached Panvel station at 10.22 pm, the railway police immediately launched a rescue operation and seized the burning mobile phone and other suspicious items. Panvel railway police and Panvel city police had made elaborate security arrangements when the train reached Panvel station.

Head constable Sandeep Nandkumar Mane of the Railway Police took the statements of the injured woman passenger and others and transferred the case to the Pune Railway Police.