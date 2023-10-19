Woman orders poison via internet, kills hubby, in-laws in 20 days

Angered over taunts and torture by husband and her in-laws, a 25-year old woman allegedly killed five family members including her husband and in-laws. The incident took place in the Gadaheri village of Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra. Police have arrested Sanghmitra Kumbhare and her aunty Roja Ramteke for the alleged conspiracy and murders.

It has been revealed that Sanghmitra mixed poisonous substance, which she had searched and bought online, with food and fed her husband Roshan, father in law Shankar Kumbhare, mother in law Vijaya Kumbhare, sister in law Komal Dahegaokar, and Roshan’s aunt Varsha Urade, which led to their deaths. The family members had died in 20 days one after another in mysterious circumstances and the cops were puzzled by the series of deaths. Sustained interrogation eventually led to Sanghmitra’s confession as the cops found that her initial statements did not match. Their suspicion led to the cops doing a thorough search of Sanghmitra’s online activities and the browser history led to sensational disclosures.

The police have claimed that Sanghmitra and her aunty planned the killings for months and searched for poisonous substance that could be mixed with food. Their first attempt failed as the dhatura poison they ordered, turned green when mixed with water. The women did further search and finally found what they wanted.

The police claimed that Sanghmitra first tried the poison on her sister in law Komal for whom she made a chicken dish and took the tiffin to her house. After Komal was hospitalised, Sanghmitra allegedly fed the same to her husband and other family members via dal and other food dishes. All the family members died one after another over 20 days and the police were stunned by the series of deaths.

Sanghmitra allegedly told the cops she was upset over continuous taunts by her in laws and was also angry that her husband Roshan once beat her up after a quarrel. Both Sanghmitra and Roshan had married after they fell in love with each other. While the initial months passed without any incident, the taunts and torture started after about six months of marriage. Sanghmitra is said to have told the cops that she confessed her anger to her aunty Roja Ramteke and decided to take revenge.