Woman Sarpanch in Sangli Village Takes a Stand, Camps at Gambling Den to Shut Down Illegal Activity

Umdi: The woman sarpanch of Madgyal (Taluka Jat) village raided the matka base (gambling den) in the heart of the village and camped there. This bold move left the matka agent in a state of shock. Sarpanch Anita Mali, Deputy Sarpanch Balasaheb Sawant, Women Members Nirmala Kore, Savita Sawant, Nikita Kamble, Shobha Mali, Member Mahadev Mali and police came together to take action. They vowed not to move until the gambling den closed.

There has been a demand for the past several days to stop the illegal businesses in Madgyal. Similarly, correspondence was also given to the police stations. However, this was ignored by the police. Therefore, the women members took an aggressive stand and decided to raid the Matka base directly. The woman sarpanch said the matka agent who tried to threaten the women members.

In the end, the police came and took action because of the women's non-retreat. Eventually, the police arrived and took the agent into custody. The police seized a total of Rs 2,525 from the suspect Bhimrao Mahadev Patil (a resident of Sankh, Taluka Jat) who was illegally playing a matka and gambling game called Kalyan.