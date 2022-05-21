Woman steals 20 lakh diamonds from Rajasthan, get arrested in Amaravati

While searching for a thief who was hiding in Amravati after stealing diamonds from Ajmer in Rajasthan, the local Gadgenegar police on Thursday seized a vehicle with diamond jewelery worth Rs 20 lakh and a vehicle worth Rs 25 lakh from a woman. She was arrested from Habibnagar-2.

On May 9, jewelery worth Rs 20 lakh was stolen from the trader's wife's bag. The footage showed a woman stealing jewelry. An inspection of the lodge based on the footage revealed that the woman was staying in a lodge. Her address was Habibnagar No. 2, Amravati. Later the woman got arrested with jewelry. Her husband Wasim Ali Noor Ali (36) was also involved in the incident. Although he was not found, during the investigation, the police came to know that his wife, who was involved in the crime, was with her brother in Asir Colony.

While searching for her in Asir Colony, police found a four-wheeler (No. MH 12 KN 2579) used in the crime. After the woman was arrested, she confessed to the crime. Police arrested the woman after seizing a white car, a gold diamond necklace, a ring, two diamond rings and a white diamond ring worth Rs 25 lakh.

Police Commissioner Dr. Aarti Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police M. M. Gadagenagar Thane Inspector of Police Asaram Chormole, Assistant Inspector of Police Mahesh Ingole, Sub-Inspector of Police Pankaj Dhoke, Head Constable Ishay Khande, Neelkanth Gavai, Anil Taywade, Gajanan Barde, Astik Deshmukh, Sachin Borkar, Par. UiK, Athar Ali Beg, driver Budhwat Parjane took this action.