"Women have created the future of this nation": Eknath Shinde extends women's day greetings in powerful note

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended his greetings on Women's Day, Taking to Facebook CM said, Our women power will also have an equal share in achieving Maharashtra's one trillion dollar economy dream. In that view, we are making development policies.

Our culture has given great respect to women. Women have created the future of this nation as mother power. Many mothers and sisters have proved their duties in various fields by taking inspiration from Rajmata Jijau Ma Saheb, Punyashlok Ahilyabai to Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule who laid the foundation of women's education.

Efforts are underway to provide opportunities to our daughters in all sectors like education, employment, entrepreneurship. Girls should also have the courage to try opportunities in new fields.

Girls should also recognize this power in us and have the courage to cross new horizons of opportunities. The Chief Minister testifies that the maximum support will be given for that, he further said.

