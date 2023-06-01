Wrestlers Protest: Posters displayed outside Sachin Tendulkar's residence questioning silence on wrestlers' injustice

The protest by India's medal-winning women wrestlers has created a stir across the country. These wrestlers have been protesting for the past month, but the government has chosen to overlook them. Now, they are gaining support from various sectors. However, criticism has been directed at the notable sports personalities who have remained silent on this matter. The Congress party has specifically targeted the famous cricketer and Bharat Ratna awardee, Sachin Tendulkar.

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have accused Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual assault and mental harassment. Bajrang Punia and other players have come out in support of them. The athletes are demanding appropriate action against Brij Bhushan. Unfortunately, the Modi government has remained unresponsive to their pleas, and instead, attempts are being made to disperse their protest through police intervention. This has sparked widespread anger throughout the nation.

Boxer Vijender Singh has shown his solidarity with the wrestlers and is even willing to give up his own medal if needed. Several other players are also beginning to step forward in support. However, the notable absence of any stance from Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar has drawn criticism towards him.

Mumbai Youth Congress workers have displayed posters outside Sachin Tendulkar's bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai, posing a question to him. The poster reads, "Sachin Tendulkar ji, you are a Bharat Ratna, former Member of Parliament, and a globally renowned cricketer. However, you have maintained silence on the issue of sexual assault against a female wrestler. People hold you in high esteem. You have the ability to assist the affected wrestler. Raise your voice to ensure justice for her."

The Youth Congress has called for Sachin Tendulkar to utilize his influence and support the wrestlers, while also urging the Wrestling Federation of India to take measures for the safety of women athletes. There is a prevailing sentiment among the public that even a single sentence from Sachin Tendulkar would carry significant weight and have a profound impact. However, Sachin's lack of comment is a topic of discussion on social media platforms as well.