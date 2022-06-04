Yami, Aditya share throwback video on their first wedding anniversary

Actor Yami Gautam and husband-director Aditya Dhar on Saturday marked their wedding anniversary by sharing a nostalgic throwback video on their social media handles that captured the special moments from their mehndi ceremony.

"For all you do, for who you are, I will be forever grateful you are in my life. Happy 1st Anniversary!" Yami and Aditya captioned their Instagram post.

The 49-second video reveals Yami all-smiles during her mehndi ceremony, donning the henna on her hands and feet as Aditya sits by her side. Mushy moments between the couple are shown and there is also a glimpse of their wedding day.

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, the previous year in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Yami made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Vicky Donor', and since then has featured in several movies, including 'Kaabil', 'Sanam Re', 'Bala' and 'Ginny weds Sunny'. Speaking of Aditya, apart from 'Uri', he has also worked on films like 'Kabul Express', 'Tezz' and 'Aakrosh'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami was last seen in the movie titled 'Dasvi' also featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.

( With inputs from ANI )

