Yavatmal: Fatal accident near Kathoda village claims three lives, one in critical condition

In a tragic incident that occurred around 6.15 am on Tuesday, three individuals lost their lives instantly, while another remains in critical condition, following a collision with a speeding unidentified vehicle. The accident took place near Kathoda village, located around one kilometre from Karanji.

The injured victims have been swiftly transported to a hospital in Umri, where they are currently receiving medical treatment. Reports indicate that the accident transpired during the delivery of a newspaper parcel from Warora to Pandharkawada.

The deceased driver has been identified as Kishore Punjab Borkar, aged 50, hailing from Warora. The authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities aim to ascertain the identity of the speeding vehicle and shed light on the circumstances surrounding this devastating accident. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.