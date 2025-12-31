Yavatmal Road Accident: Father Dies While On His Way to Meet Newborn After Bike Collides With Tractor

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a father while he was on his way to see his newborn child. The deceased has been identified as Shrikant Nagorao Ramgade, 36, a resident of Bhisni village under the jurisdiction of Pandharkawada police station. His wife had been admitted to a hospital in Pandharkawada for delivery and later gave birth to a healthy baby. After receiving the joyful news, Shrikant set out on a motorcycle with his eight-year-old son to visit his wife and newborn. However, destiny intervened, turning a moment of happiness into irreversible sorrow for the family.

The accident occurred on Monday evening when darkness had already set in. A tractor was reportedly parked on the road, but due to poor visibility, Shrikant failed to notice it in time. His motorcycle rammed into the tractor, causing him to suffer a severe head injury, while his son also sustained serious injuries. Nearby residents rushed to help and immediately shifted both to the government hospital in Pandharkawada. Unfortunately, doctors declared Shrikant dead on arrival, while his son is undergoing treatment. Pandharkawada police have registered a case against the tractor owner, as celebrations in the Ramgade household abruptly turned into mourning.

In another shocking incident, the body of a newborn baby was found inside the Durga Mata temple on the Rajapur–Nakadongri road in Tumsar taluka on Tuesday, triggering widespread panic and speculation. The discovery led to intense discussions about the possibility of human sacrifice, creating unrest in the area. Gobarwahi police have launched a detailed investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Locals expressed shock and fear after learning that a newborn had been abandoned in such a sacred place, raising serious questions about the motives and identity of those responsible for the act.

According to preliminary information, Lakshmikant Gopale, who routinely visits the temple early in the morning for cleaning, reached the premises around 5 am. Inside the temple, he noticed a small bundle of cloth and, upon closer inspection, found a newborn baby wrapped inside. Realising that the infant was already dead, he immediately informed police patil Diwakar Dongre. The police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and sent it for further examination. Gobarwahi police sub-inspector Nivrutti Gite is leading the investigation to uncover the truth behind the disturbing incident.