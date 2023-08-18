Yellow alert for Marathwada and Vidarbha, relief from ongoing dry spell

The rain is back in Maharashtra after being absent for a while, and it's good news for everyone. Places like Konkan, including Mumbai, have been getting rainfall since Thursday. Farmers are especially happy, as the rain helps their crops grow.

The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for Marathwada and Vidarbha in the upcoming 48 hours, indicating significant rainfall activity. The regions of Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Akola, Buldhana, Amravati in Vidarbha, and Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Nanded, and Hingoli in Marathwada brace for heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days.

Vidarbha has already begun experiencing rainfall since Thursday, breaking a dry spell that persisted since late July. Consequently, the kharif season crops faced difficulties. However, with the imminent return of rain, farmers have found significant relief. Moreover, Mumbai, Pune, and Konkan anticipate rainfall, offering respite from the heat for residents.

The rain is predicted to persist for the upcoming two weeks starting from August 19. The collective sense of relief among citizens and farmers holds the hope that this renewed rainfall will alleviate worries about water scarcity and enhance agricultural prospects.