'You Reap What You Sow': Vijay Wadettiwar Targets Government, Advises Jarange Patil

Manoj Jarange Patil has once again become aggressive on the issue of the Maratha reservation. He also took a dig at State Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Manoj Jarange, who was on his way to Devendra Fadnavis's Sagar bungalow, returned to Antarwali Sarati from Bhamberi village after the curfew was imposed. The opposition has targeted the government over this. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the government while advising Jarange Patil.

Wadettiwar said that Patil should refrain from using harsh words while referring to people in government positions. "The question between them is what was discussed between the ruling party and Jarange. Needless to say, it is no surprise whose fault it is to make Manoj Jarange speak like this. People from the BJP were going for the discussion. What you sow reaps," he said.

Wadettiwar also issued a warning to the government to take questions and answers in the session otherwise the opposition will stage protests in the house.

Meanwhile, ASHA workers are protesting at Azad Maidan in Mumbai over their pending demands, including salary hikes. Wadettiwar said the government does not appreciate ASHA workers who serve malnourished children.