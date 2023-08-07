Youth Congress activists booked for protesting against Amit Shah during Pune visit

The Pune City Police have filed a case against six Youth Congress members from the city for reportedly staging a protest during Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Pune. The Congress activists were demonstrating against Shah's stance on the Manipur issue as his convoy passed through a city road.

In addition, the police have included Rahul Shirsath, the president of the city's youth congress wing, in the list of individuals booked in the case, which was lodged at Chatushringi Police Station. It's worth mentioning that Amit Shah, who also serves as the Minister of Cooperation, visited Pune on Sunday to officially launch the digital portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS).