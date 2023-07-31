Youth Congress displays banners criticizing PM Modi ahead of Pune visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Pune on August 1, where he will inaugurate several development projects. However, ahead of his visit, the opposition party has already taken a strong stance. In Pune city, the Youth Congress has displayed banners criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The banners display the message, "Stop talking about Mann ki Baat, focus on Manipur's issues," along with the text "Go Bank MR. Crime Minister." These banners, installed by the Youth Congress before Modi's visit, have stirred discussions and become a focal point of attention.

PM Modi's upcoming visit to Pune holds significant importance as he will be honoured with the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak Award. The reason for the heightened interest is that this event will bring NCP president Sharad Pawar and Narendra Modi together on the same platform for the first time since the NCP split. With Sharad Pawar's faction in the opposition, there is anticipation and curiosity surrounding this occasion, as the nation awaits to see what unfolds when the two prominent leaders share the stage.