Youth writes blood letter to MNS chief Raj Thackeray, urged to lead Maharashtra

From ordinary citizens to government officials, emotions and concerns regarding the present political landscape in the state are being openly expressed. The deteriorating state of politics is evident from the level of anxiety and frustration among the youth.

A second-year student at Gondia's Government Medical College recently conveyed his similar sentiments by writing a letter directly in blood. Addressed to MNS chief Raj Thackeray, the young man implores him to take the lead in Maharashtra. The impactful letter, written in blood, has quickly spread across social media, capturing widespread attention.

Vishal Dhebe, a second-year MBBS student hailing from Jalna district, has made headlines in the wake of the recent political developments in Maharashtra. As the Ajit Pawar faction aligned with the Shinde-Fadnavis government, questions have arisen among the youth about the state of politics. In response to this, Vishal chose a unique approach by writing a letter in blood to MNS chief Raj Thackeray, expressing his concerns and seeking leadership. His extraordinary action has drawn attention to the prevailing political situation in the state.