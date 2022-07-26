Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti reservation in Solapur will be held on July 29

Solapur: Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Gana, Group Election Reservation Draft Dated. It will be announced on July 29. Objections and suggestions can be registered with the Collector and the concerned Tehsildar between 29th and 2nd August.

Reservation of Zilla Parishad elections in the district. It will be held on July 28 at 3 pm in the auditorium of Nijjan Bhavan. On the same day, reservation for Panchayat Samiti elections will be started at eleven o'clock in the morning in the Panchayat Samiti hall of the concerned taluka. Today Tuesday (July 26th) the reservation draw notice is going to be released. After publication of notice dt. On July 28, the reservation of Zilla Parishad groups will be removed, while the reservation of Panchayat Committees will be removed.

After allotment of reservation, dt. The draft notification of new reservation will be announced on July 29. The Supreme Court has now allowed reservation of seats for backward classes of citizens in local bodies. Therefore, the State Election Commission has announced this revised program of reservation draw. It will be announced on July 29. d. Objections and suggestions can be registered with the Collector and the concerned Tehsildar between 29th and 2nd August. d. The new reservation will be finalized on August 5.

On July 28, the reservation will be made on the same day. For this, a meeting has been organized in the planning building and the hall of the respective Panchayat Samiti. Deputy Collector of Election Department Vitthal Udmale has appealed to those who wish to attend the meeting.