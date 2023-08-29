Zimbabwean student arrested at Mumbai airport after bullet found in bag

A 20-year-old Zimbabwean woman, enrolled in an Indian college, was arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The arrest came after a bullet was discovered in her bag.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Progress Marumbwa, claimed that the bullet was planted in her bag. The woman was to proceed to Ludhiana to pursue her first-year BSc (Medical Lab Science) in a college. The woman arrived in Mumbai on Sunday morning and was supposed to fly to Delhi. However, the security staff found a bullet in her bag.

"She was brought to the police station and arrested under the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway," the official said.