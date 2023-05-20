Zoonotic viruses found in Nagpur's sewage, raising concerns

Researchers from the Central India Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) have made a significant discovery regarding the presence of zoonotic viruses, specifically chikungunya and rabies, in the sewage of Nagpur. This study on wastewater has raised concerns among experts, who find it alarming that the viruses associated with these diseases have been detected in the sewage system.

The results of the research were recently published in the renowned medical journal, The Lancet Regional Health-Southeast Asia. Experts highlight the significance of this study, not only for identifying and monitoring the presence of chikungunya and rabies viruses but also for early detection and surveillance of various infectious diseases. Led by Dr Rajpal Singh Kashyap and Dr Tanya Monaghan, the study emphasizes the importance of sewage monitoring in effectively identifying and addressing potential viral epidemics in the future.

According to Dr Singh, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid, was found in approximately 59 per cent of the sewage samples. This discovery highlights the need for further investigation and analysis.

Researchers have uncovered a potential association between SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19, and the hepatitis C virus, emphasizing the need for further investigation. Interestingly, both viruses were found to be more prevalent in rural areas compared to urban areas. Similarly, zoonotic viruses like chikungunya and rabies also exhibited higher occurrence rates in rural regions. These findings highlight the importance of studying the possible connections and patterns of these viruses in different environments.