20-Year-Old Missing Youth Murdered, Accused Arrested in Kurla; Pushed into Mithi River Over Money Dispute

In a shocking incident, police have revealed that a 20-year-old youth who went missing five months ago was brutally murdered in Kurla under the jurisdiction of Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station. The police have arrested a 20-year-old youth from the same locality in connection with the case. The accused has confessed to killing the victim by pushing him into the Mithi River following a monetary dispute. A case of murder has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody.

The deceased has been identified as Rahulkumar Yogendra Prasad (20), a resident of Kranti Nagar, Bail Bazar area of Kurla West, where he lived with his family. The accused, Ankit Sahu, also resides in the same area. Rahulkumar was employed with a private company where Ankit’s mother also worked, due to which the two were acquainted.

According to the police, on July 24, 2025, Rahulkumar left his house wearing a vest and a towel and did not return. After an extensive search failed to trace him, his family lodged a missing complaint at Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station. Despite sustained efforts by the missing persons team, no clues emerged for months.

Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Popat Avhad and Police Inspector Dipali Kulkarni, a team led by PSI Shivaji Tayde began a technical investigation, analysing Rahulkumar’s mobile phone location and call detail records (CDRs). During the probe, police found frequent contact with Ankit Sahu, and technical evidence showed that both were at the same location on July 24.

Based on this evidence, Ankit was detained and questioned, during which he confessed to the crime. He told police that he pushed Rahulkumar into the Mithi River near Kranti Nagar, close to the airport boundary wall, leading to his death.

Police further revealed that Rahulkumar had limited knowledge of mobile banking and had sought Ankit’s help to withdraw money online from his provident fund account. During this process, Ankit gained access to Rahulkumar’s account credentials. Ankit, who was addicted to online gaming on a mobile application named ‘Tiranga’, allegedly siphoned off ₹30,000 from Rahulkumar’s account to place bets.

When Rahulkumar discovered the withdrawal, he demanded his money back and threatened to inform Ankit’s mother about the misuse of funds for online gaming. Fearing exposure, Ankit allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate him.

As per Ankit’s confession, he called Rahulkumar to the Mithi River on July 24. While the two were sitting and talking on a boundary wall, Rahulkumar placed his mobile phone on the wall and stood up to watch airplanes flying overhead. At that moment, Ankit pushed him into the river and fled the spot with Rahulkumar’s phone.

Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police have registered a case of murder and arrested the accused. A search operation is currently underway to locate Rahulkumar’s body.