22-year-old dies after falling from Mumbai Local train

A young man has died after falling from a Mumbai Local train. A 22-year-old man has fallen from a local train and lost his life. Traveling by hanging from the door of a crowded local train has cost the young man his life. The incident took place between Goregaon to Malad railway station. The Boriwali GRP has started further investigation into the matter. The young man was on his way to Nalasopara.

The incident happened while returning from work. Train travel is often dangerous due to congestion. Due to the congestion of Mumbai locals, most of the passengers risk their lives and travel by hanging on the door.

How exactly did the accident happen?

Ratan Vishwakarma is the name of a young man who fell from Mumbai local train. Ratan was on his way to Nalasopara. He had finished his work and boarded the train from Andheri. The local train was crowded. However, Ratan was hanging in the doorway as he could not get a seat in the train which was packed with passengers. Ratan, who was hanging in the doorway due to the crowd, lost his balance and fell from the train.