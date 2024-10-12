5 Must-See Durga Pandals in Mumbai

India commemorates Navratri as a vibrant nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. This celebration symbolizes the victory of good over evil. Spanning nine nights—hence the name "Navratri," where "Nava" means nine and "Ratri" means night—this festival focuses on honoring various manifestations of the Goddess Durga. In addition to the lively Garbha Pandals, visitors should also take the opportunity to explore the stunning Durga Pandals throughout Mumbai. Here are 5 Durga Pandals you can visit in Mumbai.

Indian Bangla Club Andheri

Among the most anticipated celebrations is the Indian Bangla Club's Sarbojanik Durga Puja, popularly known as the D.N. Nagar Puja. This year, the celebration will take place at a new venue: Chitrakoot Ground, Andheri West, from October 9th to 13th, 2024. A special highlight this year includes a heartfelt tribute to the late Adesh Shrivastava by his wife, Vijayata Pandit, alongside their son, Avitesh Shrivastava. The emotional evening will culminate in a tribute to the iconic Bappi Lahiri, performed by his grandson, Rego. Additionally, the event will showcase performances by renowned singer PriyaMalik and other talented artists.

Bombay Durgabari Samiti

Bombay Durgabari Samiti is one of the oldest Durga pandals of Mumbai. This year, the pandal will celebrate its 94th year of setting up the Durga pandal. They attract many visitors every single year. The idol of goddess Durga displayed here is made by an artisan in Kolkata. Bombay Durgabari Samiti started their tradition in Mumbai and it has since then been and amalgamation of tradition and modern blend of rituals.

The Bengal Club, Shivaji Park, Dadar West

Every year, the 2.5-acre pandal at Shivaji Park's Bengal Club, which has been organizing Durga Puja since 1922, features a wide range of aesthetically pleasing stalls that provide delectable cuisine, stylish accessories, and West Bengali antiquities. Last year, the eco-friendly idol of goddess Durga was created with non-toxic, water-soluble paints and clay. Following customary Bengali practices, the morning puja is performed. Events include conch-blowing events and Dhunuchi dance competitions take place in the evenings.

Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti, Juhu

One of the oldest puja ceremonies in Mumbai is the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, which is hosted by the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti. Paddamshri Shasdhar Mukerji started this celebration in 1948, and it is today renowned as "Mukherjee Durga Puja." The celebrations in Bombay Sarbojanin draw a large number of celebrities, including Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Ayan Mukherjee, Tanuja, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan.

Mumbaichi Mauli

Mumbai's beloved, Mumbaichi Mauli is welcomed every year with a grand procession. This year the Aagman took place on September 29, 2024, and devotes rejoiced as they welcomed the Devi. There are multiple pandals around this area of Pratiksha Nagar during Navratri but Mumbaichi Mauli stands out for its significant history and extravagant decor. It is also one of the oldest pandals in Mumbai.